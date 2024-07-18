Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (“Walgreens” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 27, 2024, Walgreen released its third quarter 2024 financial results and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 due to “significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends.”

On this news, Walgreen’s stock price fell $3.47, or 22.2%, to close at $12.19 per share on June 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Walgreens securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

