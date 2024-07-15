Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) between October 12, 2023 and June 26, 2024. Walgreens describes itself as a “global company that delivers retail and pharmacy, and healthcare services across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.”

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Phillip Kim, or give us a call at 866-767-3653.

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Walgreens’ pharmacy division; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its industry and that Walgreens would require significant restructuring to create a sustainable model. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Walgreens’ securities at artificially inflated prices. As a result, from a closing market price of $15.66 per share on June 26, 2024, Walgreens’ stock price fell to $12.19 per share on June 27, 2024, a decline of about 22.16% in the span of just a single day. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 10, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Rosen Law: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Rosen Law Firm does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Rosen Law Firm have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

