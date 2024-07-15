Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (“Walgreens” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WBA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreens securities between October 12, 2023, and June 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/WBA.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Walgreens’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Walgreens’ pharmacy division was not equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in Walgreens’ industry and would require significant restructuring to create a sustainable model.

The Walgreens class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced third quarter 2024 results below expectations and lowered fiscal year 2024 projections. The complaint further alleges that Walgreens’ CEO, defendant Timothy C. Wentworth, noted that Walgreens continues “to face a difficult operating environment, including persistent pressures on the U.S. consumer and the impact of recent marketplace dynamics which have eroded pharmacy margins.” On this news, the price of Walgreens stock fell more than 22%, according to the complaint.

