Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. specializes in the distribution of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (90.2%): selling prescription drugs, OTC medicines, beauty and cosmetic products, etc. in the United States (90.1% of net sales) and International (9.9%). At the end of August 2022, the activity is ensured through 13,343 outlets (including 8,889 in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands), and through the Internet; - wholesale distribution (8.4%). The remaining sales (1.4%) are from the healthcare Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (83.5%), Germany (8.4%), the United Kingdom (6.7%) and other (1.4%).

Sector Drug Retailers