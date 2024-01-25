Brings deep healthcare and extensive finance experience

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced the election of Robert L. (Robbie) Huffines to the company’s board of directors at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. He joins the board as an independent director and will serve on the board’s Finance and Technology Committee.

Huffines currently serves as Global Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where he has guided healthcare companies for more than 30 years on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and financing. He expects to retire from J.P. Morgan Chase early this year.

Huffines brings experience across many healthcare verticals, mergers and acquisitions and investment banking to the WBA board as the company continues to evolve its business strategy to become the leading independent partner of choice in healthcare services.

“I am pleased to welcome Robbie to the WBA Board of Directors,” said Stefano Pessina, executive chairman, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “His experience advising healthcare companies at one of the world’s largest financial services firms will be critical as we reshape our healthcare strategy to drive sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, communities and partners.”

“Robbie is a tremendous addition to our board of directors, and I look forward to working with him to advance and sharpen our healthcare focus,” said Tim Wentworth, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “His healthcare insights will be invaluable as we build out a more capital efficient health services strategy rooted in our retail pharmacy footprint.”

Huffines joined J.P. Morgan in 1991 in the Mergers and Acquisitions group, with a focus on the healthcare industry. From 2002 – 2010, he served as co-head of the company’s global healthcare investment banking group. In 2011, Huffines was promoted to Vice Chairman, and in 2017, he was named Co-Chair of the Global Strategic Advisory Council and joined the Global Banking management team. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, he worked at Alex Brown & Sons, specializing in equity financing and advisory assignments for emerging growth companies.

Huffines also currently serves on the boards of directors of Nextech Invest and Eikon Therapeutics. He has served on the board of Hastings Center for Biomedical Ethics since 2020, the board of visitors of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill since 2019, and the board of trustees of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business since 2018.

He and his wife, Lisa Huffines, recently founded The Forest Group, Inc., a not-for-profit organization focused on improving the mental health of children in underserved communities.

Huffines earned his M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, where he received the Faculty Award for academic excellence. He pursued his baccalaureate education at the University of North Carolina, where he majored in English and Economics.

“I am honored to join the WBA Board of Directors and to help shape the future of healthcare with a trusted brand that has served communities for more than 170 years,” Huffines said. “As WBA focuses on capital light investment models, I look forward to helping them leverage their talent, existing footprint and the trust of millions of patients and customers to further expand into the fast-growing areas of healthcare.”

