The company will offer a 20 percent discount to all veterans, active-duty military personnel and their immediate family members, July 4 through 7*

To express gratitude for an incredibly significant part of American history and to honor those who have served – and continue to serve – our country, Walgreens is offering an Independence Day weekend discount to all veterans, active-duty military personnel and their immediate family members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620778889/en/

In honor of Independence Day, Walgreens will offer a 20 percent discount to all veterans, active-duty military personnel and their immediate family members. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning July 4 through July 7, customers with a valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off eligible regular-price products with MyWalgreens, at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide*.

All Walgreens customers can maximize their savings and receive personalized offerings daily by enrolling in the free myWalgreens loyalty program^. MyWalgreens members can earn up to $30 in Walgreens Cash rewards every month, or up to $400 per year. Furthermore, all customers can receive 15 percent off their eligible Walgreens.com order of $35 or more between June 30 and July 6, with the code STARS15.**

For customers short on time, Walgreens also offers fast and simple solutions for all shopping needs in store, as well as 1-hour Delivery, 24-hour Delivery and 30-minute Pickup***.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Independence Day. However, some pharmacies will be closed or have limited hours. To ensure patient access, our 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will remain open. The Walgreens Store Locator, Walgreens.com/FindAStore, is updated frequently throughout the day to reflect store and pharmacy hours.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. True to its purpose of “more joyful lives through better health,” Walgreens has a more than 120-year heritage of caring for communities and providing trusted pharmacy services, and today is playing a greater role as an independent partner of choice offering healthcare services that improve care, lower costs, and help patients. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Walgreens is proud to serve nearly 9 million customers and patients daily. The company’s pharmacists are playing a more critical role in healthcare than ever before, providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for some of the nation’s most underserved populations. Walgreens offers customers and patients a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms designed to deliver high-quality products and healthcare services. Within the U.S. Healthcare segment, Walgreens portfolio also includes businesses in primary care, multi-specialty, post-acute care, urgent care, specialty pharmacy services, population health and provider enablement.

* Military & Veterans discount offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 7/4/24 through 7/7/24, with proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy one, get one free; buy one, get one 50% off; or buy two, get third free. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

**Offer code STARS15 valid 6/30/2024 to 7/6/2024 on eligible purchases from Walgreens.com. Code is valid up to 1 use per order, 3 uses per account and is not combinable with other promotional codes. For full terms and offer restrictions see Walgreens.com/offerdetails.

^ Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back or store credit. Walgreens Cash rewards good on future purchases. Earning and redeeming Walgreens Cash Rewards are subject to exclusions and limitations. To see complete details, including Walgreens Cash rewards expiration dates, go to myWalgreens.com.

***Delivery in as little as 1 hour and Pickup in as little as 30 minutes based on national averages. Pickup subject to $10 minimum purchase. Exclusions and restrictions apply. For details, visit Walgreens.com/Pickup.

Walgreens News Hub

Walgreens LinkedIn

Walgreens Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620778889/en/