The company is closing nearly all of its stores and pharmacies for the first time in company history to give team members time with their loved ones 24-Hour locations to remain open to meet customer and patient healthcare needs

On Thanksgiving Day, most Walgreens locations will be closed. Nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open on Thanksgiving to help meet the healthcare needs of our customers. This is the first time Walgreens has closed stores on Thanksgiving Day to give time back to its workforce.

The company is closing nearly all of its stores and pharmacies for the first time in company history to give team members time with their loved ones.

“We have consistently heard from our team members—who are the face of Walgreens—that time off is a meaningful way for us to demonstrate we value them,” said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, President Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer. “We heard them, are committed to listening to their feedback and are dedicated to doing what is right for them. We hope they can enjoy the holiday and spend time with their loved ones.”

Walgreens team members scheduled to work on Thanksgiving at 24-hour locations are essential in delivering care to their communities and serve as a critical destination for healthcare services, including prescription access, pharmacist advice and medication management. We are grateful to them for continuing to care for our customers on this holiday.

During respiratory illness season, Walgreens pharmacy team members are especially critical to communities by providing patients with life-saving vaccines, COVID-19 and flu testing, health screenings and needed medications—in some instances even serving as a primary point of care for individuals who have limited access to other health care professionals and services.

“We know that this season comes with immense pressures to provide the highest level of healthcare and service from our pharmacies. Our change in operations this year is intended to acknowledge the dedication of our store team members and leadership, pharmacists and pharmacy techs who are working incredibly hard to deliver great customer and patient care. We’re grateful for all they do each day,” Brown said.

A small number of Walgreens distribution centers and other sites will also continue to operate on Thanksgiving Day, including supply chain and centralized teams. These team members play an essential role in the company’s readiness to deliver healthcare and convenience for customers and patients leading up to Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend. Locations that are closed Thanksgiving Day will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22 as well as Friday, Nov. 24.

Customers are encouraged to check their local store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator.

