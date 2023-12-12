Dec 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance is in early talks over ways to separate the UK-based Boots drugstore chain, including the possibility of a initial public offering in London, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday.

Walgreens is reviving discussions about a potential exit from its international arm, the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The drugstore chain could be valued at about 7 billion pounds ($8.78 billion) in any deal, the report added.

Shares of Walgreens rose 1.85% in afternoon trading.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.7969 pounds) (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)