Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart set for closing arguments in Ohio opioid trial

11/15/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The combination photo shows logos of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens

(Reuters) - A jury is set to hear closing arguments on Monday in a trial in federal court in Cleveland focused on claims by two counties in Ohio that three major retail pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic by failing to stop addictive painkilling pills from reaching the black market.

The arguments will cap off a trial in a lawsuit by Lake and Trumbull counties accusing CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc of bearing responsibility for the deadly effects of the epidemic in those communities.

The counties accused the companies of creating a "public nuisance" and seek to force them to pay to address the epidemic's devastation. Plaintiff lawyers have said those costs are potentially $1 billion for each of the counties.

The trial is the first that the pharmacy operators have faced in lawsuits by states and local governments seeking to hold them liable for an epidemic that, according to U.S. health officials, has led to nearly 500,000 deaths from opioid overdoses in the past two decades.

The counties accused the pharmacies of failing to prevent excessive amounts of opioid pills from flooding their communities, identify "red flags" of misuse or properly train pharmacists to avert the diversion of pain pills for drug abuse.

The companies have denied wrongdoing and have said the blame falls on others including doctors and government regulators.

Should the jurors find that the pharmacies created a public nuisance, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster would decide how much they owe to abate, or address, it.

Regional pharmacy operator Giant Eagle, originally named as a defendant in the lawsuit, reached a settlement https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pharmacy-chain-operator-giant-eagle-settles-ohio-opioid-lawsuits-mid-trial-2021-10-29/#:~:text=(Reuters)%20-Regional%20pharmacy%20chain,three%20larger%20rivals%20to%20trial with the counties during the trial. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Ohio trial follows recent setbacks for plaintiffs pursuing some of the 3,300 opioid cases filed against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.

Oklahoma's top court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment https://www.reuters.com/business/oklahoma-court-overturns-465-million-opioid-award-against-johnson-johnson-2021-11-09 against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, and a California judge this month ruled in favor of four drugmakers in a case brought by several large counties.

Those lawsuits also accused the companies of creating a public nuisance. A similar lawsuit by Washington state against three drug distributors heads to trial on Monday.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
06:04aCVS, Walgreens, Walmart set for closing arguments in Ohio opioid trial
RE
11/12Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Florida with 20 New Full-Service, Primary Care Practi..
BU
11/12Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Florida with 20 New Full-Service, Primary Care Practi..
CI
11/12WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10Fewer than 1 mln U.S. kids get COVID-19 shot in first eligible week, White House projec..
RE
11/08Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Their Families with Veterans Day Di..
BU
11/04MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 4, 2021
11/04Hims & Hers Health to Sell Products at Walgreens
DJ
11/04Hims & Hers and Walgreens Collaborate to Expand Availability of Personal Care Offerings..
CI
11/03Walgreens to Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11 Starting Nov. 6
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 B - -
Net income 2022 3 393 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 42 882 M 42 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 49,54 $
Average target price 53,76 $
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Standley President & Executive Vice President
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.24.22%42 882
MCKESSON CORPORATION29.27%34 328
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-49.83%30 771
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.96%14 495
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.94%7 977
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-5.09%7 169