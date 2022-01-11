CVS lifts 2021 profit view on higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, tests

Jan 11 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Tuesday raised
its 2021 earnings forecast, citing higher demand for COVID-19
vaccinations and over-the-counter testing as infections in the
United States soared due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
Shares in the drugstore chain operator were up nearly 2% at
$107 in early trading.
The company said it now expects adjusted profit per share
for 2021 in the range of $8.33 to $8.38, up from a prior
forecast of $8.00.
Higher-than-expected coronavirus vaccinations in November
and December, as well as elevated demand for over-the-counter
COVID-19 testing in the last month of 2021, helped with a strong
retail segment performance, CVS said.
Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc last week raised
its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast on the back of
similar comments.
CVS also said its health insurance unit performed better
than expected despite higher coronavirus cases, particularly in
the back half of the fourth quarter, as deferred elective
procedures offset higher COVID-19 costs.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manojna Maddipatla in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)