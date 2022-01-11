Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVS lifts 2021 profit view on higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, tests

01/11/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shelves full of cigarettes are pictured at a CVS store in the Manhattan borough of New York

Jan 11 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp on Tuesday raised its 2021 earnings forecast, citing higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and over-the-counter testing as infections in the United States soared due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Shares in the drugstore chain operator were up nearly 2% at $107 in early trading.

The company said it now expects adjusted profit per share for 2021 in the range of $8.33 to $8.38, up from a prior forecast of $8.00.

Higher-than-expected coronavirus vaccinations in November and December, as well as elevated demand for over-the-counter COVID-19 testing in the last month of 2021, helped with a strong retail segment performance, CVS said.

Rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc last week raised its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast on the back of similar comments.

CVS also said its health insurance unit performed better than expected despite higher coronavirus cases, particularly in the back half of the fourth quarter, as deferred elective procedures offset higher COVID-19 costs. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.95% 105.73 Delayed Quote.1.00%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.07% 53.79 Delayed Quote.3.01%
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
09:57aCVS lifts 2021 profit view on higher demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, tests
RE
01/07Walgreens Boots Alliance to Keep Benefitting From Strong Testing, Vaccination Demand Fo..
MT
01/06Health Care Down As Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/06MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Item 2. Management's discussion and analysis of fi..
AQ
01/06Vaccinations, testing demand power Walgreens forecast raise
RE
01/06Walgreens Boots Alliance Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Guidance After First-Quarter Beat ..
MT
01/06Vaccinations, tests give Walgreens a fiscal 1Q sales jolt
AQ
01/06Health Care Stocks Retreat Premarket Thursday
MT
01/06Dow, S&P 500 Futures Edge Higher, Nasdaq Slips After Fed-Driven Slide; Europe, Asia Mos..
MT
01/06Walgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Sales Increase
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 B - -
Net income 2022 4 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,92x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 46 384 M 46 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 53,73 $
Average target price 54,34 $
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Standley President & Executive Vice President
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.3.01%46 384
MCKESSON CORPORATION0.48%38 280
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.3.82%26 145
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.89%14 380
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD2.67%7 959
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.6.60%7 238