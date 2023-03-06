California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor

The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Democrat governor Newsom said.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company said last week it will steer clear from 20 states, including states where abortion remains legal, where the Republican attorneys general have warned it of risking breaking the law if it distributed abortion pills.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January allowed retail pharmacies to sell abortion pill mifepristone, including by mail, provided they were certified under special safety rules for the drug.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)