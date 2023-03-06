Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:16 2023-03-06 pm EST
35.46 USD   -1.76%
02:55pCalifornia to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor
RE
02:24pCalifornia Governor Says State 'Won't be Doing Business' With Walgreens
MT
02:23pWalgreens Slips as Gavin Newsom Says California Will Not Do Business With Company After Its Decision Over Abortion Pills
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

California to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor

03/06/2023 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk by a Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - California would not do business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, state Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Monday, days after the pharmacy chain said it will not dispense abortion pills in some Republican states.

The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Democrat governor Newsom said.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company said last week it will steer clear from 20 states, including states where abortion remains legal, where the Republican attorneys general have warned it of risking breaking the law if it distributed abortion pills.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January allowed retail pharmacies to sell abortion pill mifepristone, including by mail, provided they were certified under special safety rules for the drug.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
02:55pCalifornia to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue- Governor
RE
02:24pCalifornia Governor Says State 'Won't be Doing Business' With Walgreens
MT
02:23pWalgreens Slips as Gavin Newsom Says California Will Not Do Business With Company After..
MT
03/03Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in some Republican states
RE
03/03It only took one man
MS
03/03Walgreens Boots Alliance Will Not Sell Abortion Pills in 20 States Amid Republican Pres..
MT
03/02Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Announcement for..
BU
03/02Walgreens, DoorDash, Uber to Offer Free Same-Day Delivery of HIV Drugs
MT
03/02Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber Team Up to Launch Free, Same Day Rx Delivery of HIV Medica..
BU
03/02Walgreens Boots Alliance Lowers Stake in Option Care Health
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 135 B - -
Net income 2023 -1 467 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,9x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 31 128 M 31 128 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,09 $
Average target price 41,80 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-3.40%31 128
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-0.76%6 702
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-9.70%6 024
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.86%5 123
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.39%4 324
GALENICA AG-2.71%3 887