    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-09-29 am EDT
31.85 USD   -4.07%
10:11aEEOC Sues Walgreens for Alleged Disability Discrimination
DJ
09:40aWalgreens Mobilizes in Advance of Hurricane Ian with Guidance for Florida's Communities in Storm's Path
AQ
09/28Factbox-U.S. companies brace for Hurricane Ian
RE
EEOC Sues Walgreens for Alleged Disability Discrimination

09/29/2022 | 10:11am EDT
By Dean Seal


Walgreens Co. has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday for allegedly discriminating against a pregnant worker with disabilities.

The pharmacy-chain subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is accused of refusing the request of a pregnant customer sales associate, who has diabetes and hypoglycemia, to take emergency leave and seek medical attention.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that the worker asked her store manager for the unscheduled leave only to be told that she could not leave until her replacement was found. A replacement was not found, and the manager eventually told the employee that she had asked for too many accommodations, the EEOC claims.

The worker was ultimately forced to quit and miscarried later on the day that she resigned, the suit alleges.

"No one should have to choose between losing a pregnancy and losing a job," said Andrew Kingsley, a senior trial attorney in the EEOC's New Orleans Field Office.

The EEOC said it filed the lawsuit after first trying to reach a settlement with Walgreens.

Walgreens didn't respond to a request for comment.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1010ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 5 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 28 693 M 28 693 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-37.83%28 693
MCKESSON CORPORATION37.37%50 153
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.34.57%18 155
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-17.01%7 637
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-6.72%6 289
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.44.60%6 003