Expressions by Walgreens Art Challenge Announces 2022 Winners

05/23/2022 | 10:37am EDT
Thousands of high school students from across the nation entered for a chance to win, contest unveils new “Teachers’ Champion” award category recognizing educators

Walgreens is pleased to announce the winners of its 12th annual Expressions by Walgreens national art challenge. The competition encourages high school students to create entries in the areas of visual arts, spoken word, and media arts. Monetary awards are given to first, second and third place winners in each category. This year the contest drew in close to 3,400 entries, and a national panel of judges blindly voted to select category winners.

“Walgreens congratulates this year’s winners and every student who entered the Expressions Challenge,” said John Gremer, Walgreens senior director, community relations. “We’re honored to recognize their talents, and we applaud all of the teachers, family, friends and mentors who encouraged them to use their voices. It’s a joy to extend Walgreens commitment to building healthier communities through an effort that inspires youth to positively engage in self-expression.”

In addition to the category awards, one submission receives the “People’s Choice” award for garnering the most public votes, and for the past two years, two students have been selected for “Heritage Awards”—one from Chicago and one from St. Louis—to recognize the markets where the contest first launched. This year Expressions by Walgreens unveiled a new award category, Teachers’ Champions, recognizing four educators who support teens through their classrooms and mentorship. Following are award recipients in all categories:

Visual Arts

 

First:

“Avoidance”, Isabela Arca, Van Nuys High School, Sherman Oaks, CA

Second:

“Cyclic”, Deeksha Bompada, Independence High School, Frisco, TX

Third:

“Helping Hands”, Chloe Jung, Bergen County Academies, Closter, NJ

 

 

Spoken Word

 

First Place:

“Keep Dreaming Kid”, Makhia Smith, Central High School, Memphis

Second:

“Let Your Life Speak”, Cydney Brown, Abington Friends High School in Philadelphia

Third:

“Be A Man”, Zachary Emmons, Gorham High School, Gorham, ME

 

 

Media Arts

 

First:

“Why Is She Never Enough?”, Emma Stevens, Gorham High School, Gorham, ME

Second:

“Success Under Stress”, Curan Bassingthwaite and Allie Light, Gorham High School, Gorham, ME

Third:

“Break Free!”, Vegas Chiddick, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Bronx, NY

 

 

Peoples’ Champion: “My Soul is Awakened”, Lilit Hovespyan, Kealakehe High School, Kona, HI

 

 

 

Heritage Award

Chicago:

“Death and Life of an Overachiever”, Raina Ford, Fenwich High School, Oak Park, IL

St. Louis:

“My Mind’s Ablaze”, Abigail Nguyễn, Parkway South High School, Ballwin, MO

 

 

Teachers’ Champions

- Ms. Lucinda Stein, Gorham High School, Gorham, ME

- Ms. Austin Dorval, Edgewater High School, Orlando

- Mary Rossi, Chicago High School of Agricultural Science, Chicago

- Dana Ziegler from Arbor View High School, Las Vegas

Walgreens launched the Expressions art challenge to encourage teens to voice what’s important to them through the arts to capture benefits of self-expression. Since its inception in 2009, Expressions has reached more than one million student participants through 1,000 partnering schools and civic groups and awarded more than $350,000 in prizes. To learn more about Expressions by Walgreens please visit us online at Expressions by Walgreens.

ABOUT WALGREENS

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 5 561 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,41x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 35 380 M 35 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-21.47%35 380
MCKESSON CORPORATION29.89%46 933
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.8.37%15 201
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-2.32%9 560
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.12.50%7 586
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.9.51%5 156