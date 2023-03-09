Advanced search
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
33.29 USD   -3.45%
05:31pHealth Care Down as Rate Fears Weigh on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
03:38pNew York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip as Higher Rate Fears Persist
DJ
Health Care Down as Rate Fears Weigh on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

03/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
Health-care companies fell as risky niches, such as biotech, tumbled on interest-rate fears.

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug candidate failed to prevent memory loss in a study of healthy older people with a high risk of developing the disease.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares tumbled after California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state would not renew a $54 million contract with the pharmacy chain because it plans to stop selling the abortion drug mifepristone in some states. The decision reflected the financial jeopardy faced by Walgreen after it waded into a political debate over abortion alternatives.

Buyout firm GTCR is seeking to raise about $1 billion to continue links with specialty drugmaker TerSera Therapeutics, which it currently owns through another fund. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1730ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 135 B - -
Net income 2023 -1 593 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,3x
Yield 2023 5,83%
Capitalization 29 739 M 29 739 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,29 $
Average target price 41,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-8.62%29 739
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.4.85%7 041
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-10.89%5 958
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.39%5 024
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.58%4 338
GALENICA AG-6.88%3 716