Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into higher risk sectors, emboldened by generally strong economic data.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares tumbled after the drug-store chain cut its sales forecast for the current quarter, citing retrenchment in consumer spending and a steep drop-off in Covid-19 tests and vaccines.

Regeneron shares tumbled after the maker of eye-condition treatments failed to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for a high-dose version of a drug that had been anticipated to be a big seller.

06-27-23 1738ET