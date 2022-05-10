Major U.S. retailers limit infant formula purchases on shortage

(Repeats to change keyword used by media clients to
May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. retailers including Target Corp
, CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance
said on Tuesday they have limited purchases of infant
formula due to a supply shortage.
The limits come after top supplier Abbott Laboratories
in February recalled some baby formula including Similac
made at its plant in Michigan over complaints of bacterial
infections in infants who consumed the products.
CVS said it last month limited in-store and online purchases
of the products to three per order, while Walgreens issued a
similar cap in March. Kroger has a limit of four products
per customer and Target has had restrictions on online sales for
weeks.
Abbott said on Tuesday it was "doing everything" it can to
address the shortage, including prioritizing production of the
products and air shipping them from its U.S. drug
regulator-approved facility in Ireland.
The company is also working closely with the Food and Drug
Administration to restart operations at its Michigan facility, a
spokesperson said. No formula that has been distributed has
tested positive for bacteria, according to the company.
The Similac maker is the leading supplier of milk formula in
the United States with a market share of about 42% in 2021,
followed by British consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser
with a nearly 38% share, according to Euromonitor data.
About 40% of baby formula products were out of stock across
the United States last month, said Ben Reich, the chief
executive of data firm Datasembly.
Supply chain snags, product recalls and historic inflation
have compounded the shortage, he added.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia, Manas Mishra and Leroy Leo in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in London;
Editing by Aditya Soni)