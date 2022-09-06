Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
35.32 USD   +0.14%
05:41pPharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico
RE
08:09aBed Bath & Beyond Stock Declines Sharply After Death of Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal
MT
05:22aBed Bath & Beyond's CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico

09/06/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves a Walmart store in Bradford

(Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, in his opening statement, argued that the pharmacies were supposed to act as a "dam" against a flood of illegitimate opioid prescriptions by refusing to fill prescriptions with "red flags" that signaled abuse.

"The defendants had a legal duty, I believe, to hold back the flood and protect New Mexicans from harm," he told Judge Francis Matthew, who is presiding over the non-jury trial in the 1st Judicial Circuit of New Mexico in Santa Fe.

John Majors, a lawyer for Walmart who delivered an opening statement in defense of all three companies, countered that pharmacists must exercise their "professional judgment" rather than relying on "mechanical application of red flags."

He said that the state would not be able to prove that pharmacists "knowingly" filled any illegitimate prescriptions.

The U.S. opioid epidemic has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to government data. More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed, mostly by local governments, accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains of fueling the crisis.

Major drugmakers and distributors have collectively agreed to pay billions of dollars to settle opioid cases against them, but pharmacies have held out.

Only two cases against pharmacies have been tried to a verdict.

One, brought by two Ohio counties, resulted in a jury verdict against Walgreens, Walmart and CVS Health Corp last year, and a judgment of more than $650 million last month.

The other, brought by San Francisco against Walgreens, resulted in a judge holding the company liable last month, though no money judgment has been decided.

Walgreens and CVS also settled mid-trial with Florida for $683 million and $484 million, respectively.

New Mexico sued the pharmacies in 2017, accusing them of creating a public nuisance by failing to stop the diversion of opioids into illegal channels. The state is seeking to make the pharmacies pay for anti-addiction programs to abate that nuisance.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

By Brendan Pierson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -0.71% 98.73 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
KROGER 0.19% 48.52 Delayed Quote.7.00%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.14% 35.32 Delayed Quote.-32.38%
WALMART INC. -0.50% 132.34 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 5 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 30 482 M 30 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 35,32 $
Average target price 42,83 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.38%30 482
MCKESSON CORPORATION46.37%52 292
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.37.87%19 346
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-12.08%8 344
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-0.94%6 679
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.27.00%5 418