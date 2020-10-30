Log in
U.S. signs up pharmacy chains as COVID-19 vaccination centres - WSJ

10/30/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Several U.S. retail pharmacy chains have agreed to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites under a federal government plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

A plan by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed companies who have agreed to participate include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp , Walmart Inc, Kroger Co and Costco Wholesale Corp, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/to-vaccinate-against-covid-19-u-s-enlists-pharmacy-chains-11604107495 said.

The government would provide the vaccines to the pharmacies free of charge, the Wall Street Journal report said, to help expand and accelerate the public's access to vaccines as supplies increase.

The pharmacies would be involved in the second phase of the planned vaccine rollout in the United States, the report said, with the first phase targeted at healthcare workers and others at high risk of infection.

The companies involved in the plan and the CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -1.98% 357.62 Delayed Quote.21.67%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.29% 56.09 Delayed Quote.-24.50%
KROGER -0.16% 32.21 Delayed Quote.11.11%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 1.55% 34.04 Delayed Quote.-42.27%
WALMART INC. -0.84% 138.75 Delayed Quote.16.75%
