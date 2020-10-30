U.S. signs up pharmacy chains as COVID-19 vaccination centres - WSJ

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Several U.S. retail pharmacy chains have
agreed to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites under a federal
government plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
A plan by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) showed companies who have agreed to participate
include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp
, Walmart Inc, Kroger Co and Costco
Wholesale Corp, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/to-vaccinate-against-covid-19-u-s-enlists-pharmacy-chains-11604107495
said.
The government would provide the vaccines to the pharmacies
free of charge, the Wall Street Journal report said, to help
expand and accelerate the public's access to vaccines as
supplies increase.
The pharmacies would be involved in the second phase of the
planned vaccine rollout in the United States, the report said,
with the first phase targeted at healthcare workers and others
at high risk of infection.
The companies involved in the plan and the CDC did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jane
Wardell)