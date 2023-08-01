Schedule an appointment at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or via the Walgreens app

Walgreens is offering flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination appointments nationwide. Individuals ages 3 years and older can receive a flu shot, and eligible individuals ages 60 years and older can receive an RSV vaccine.* Patients can visit the pharmacy or schedule an appointment through the Walgreens app, by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801795897/en/

Walgreens is offering flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination appointments nationwide. Individuals ages 3 years and older can receive a flu shot, and eligible individuals ages 60 years and older can receive an RSV vaccine. Patients can visit the pharmacy or schedule an appointment through the Walgreens app, by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS. (Photo: Business Wire)

Walgreens makes it easy to help get ahead of respiratory virus season with convenient and timely options for vaccination, testing and treatment all in one place.

Vaccinations: We offer flexible vaccination appointment openings including nights, weekends and walk-ins.**

We offer flexible vaccination appointment openings including nights, weekends and walk-ins.** Testing: For individuals experiencing sniffles, cough or other respiratory symptoms, Walgreens neighborhood community pharmacists are equipped to offer testing options to help determine which virus is causing symptoms.

For individuals experiencing sniffles, cough or other respiratory symptoms, Walgreens neighborhood community pharmacists are equipped to offer testing options to help determine which virus is causing symptoms. Treatments: Walgreens pharmacists can help patients manage symptoms and potentially receive treatment. Walgreens also offers 24-hour same day delivery for medicine cabinet essentials.

Walgreens pharmacists can help patients manage symptoms and potentially receive treatment. Walgreens also offers 24-hour same day delivery for medicine cabinet essentials. Incentives: Immediately following a vaccination, a $5 Walgreens Cash reward is earned and a $10 Walgreens Cash reward can be earned this September.***

“We know our trusted pharmacy teams will be relied upon this fall to prevent the spread of seasonal viruses, as patients see their pharmacist almost twice as often as they see their physician or other healthcare provider1,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens chief pharmacy officer. “All of us need to do our part to stay healthy and neighborhood pharmacies are the most accessible destinations for the quick, routine and preventative care that patients have come to expect post-pandemic.”

When community spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV picks up this fall, Walgreens has additional services planned.

Vaccinations: Walgreens continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and will provide the new CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccine once available, which will better protect against the most prevalent COVID-19 strain. Walgreens pharmacists can provide additional guidance on which vaccines are right for each individual and optimal timing, including scheduling multiple respiratory and routine immunizations during the same visit.

Walgreens continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and will provide the new CDC recommended COVID-19 vaccine once available, which will better protect against the most prevalent COVID-19 strain. Walgreens pharmacists can provide additional guidance on which vaccines are right for each individual and optimal timing, including scheduling multiple respiratory and routine immunizations during the same visit. Testing: Walgreens will have several convenient options for testing, including a low-cost, rapid antigen test that can detect COVID-19 and Flu A/B in one visit.

Walgreens will have several convenient options for testing, including a low-cost, rapid antigen test that can detect COVID-19 and Flu A/B in one visit. Treatment: Simplifying a path to recovery for patients, Walgreens pharmacists will be able to prescribe COVID-19 treatments nationwide and flu treatments in select locations.

Later this year, the Walgreens Flu Index® will also launch for the 2023-2024 season. Respiratory illness activity will also be tracked via the Walgreens COVID-19 Index, one of the last remaining surveillance trackers in the U.S., to help communities monitor flu activity and COVID-19 positivity data.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

1Valliant SN, Burbage SC, Pathak S, Urick BY. Pharmacists as accessible health care providers: quantifying the opportunity. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2022 Jan;28(1):85-90. doi: 10.18553/jmcp.2022.28.1.85.

*RSV vaccines are available in most states and appointments will be added on a rolling basis over the next two weeks as store locations receive vaccines.

**Please note that walk-in appointments are based on availability.

***Offer valid 9/01/23 thru 12/31/23 in store only with coupon. Coupon offer not valid in AR, NJ, or NY. Limit 1 storewide coupon redeemed per transaction. Must be a myWalgreens® member. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back. Walgreens Cash rewards earned on this transaction good on future purchases and not eligible for redemption in the same transaction. Valid in store only with coupon. Purchase requirement must be met in a single transaction, before taxes and after discounts, store credit and redemption dollars have been applied. Void if copied or transferred. Other exclusions apply. Complete details at myWalgreens.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801795897/en/