Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Walgreens Boots Alliance : AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' distribution unit to expand in Europe

01/06/2021 | 07:29am EST
The logo of Walgreens is seen at their Times Square store in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Wednesday it would buy Walgreens Boots Alliance's drug distribution business for $6.5 billion to expand in Europe.

AmerisourceBergen will pay Walgreens $6.27 billion in cash and deliver 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock at closing of the transaction.

Walgreens' unit, Alliance Healthcare is one of the largest drug distributors in Europe. Reuters reported in May that AmerisourceBergen had approached Walgreens to explore a deal for the unit.

With the deal, Walgreens Boots Alliance will be able to increase focus on its core retail pharmacy businesses, which has seen a hit in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a 30% stake, Walgreens is the largest shareholder of AmerisourceBergen.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION 1.31% 97.76 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.58% 41.16 Delayed Quote.3.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 B - -
Net income 2021 3 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 35 641 M 35 641 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,44 $
Last Close Price 41,16 $
Spread / Highest target 9,33%
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.3.81%35 641
MCKESSON CORPORATION0.97%28 195
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.18%15 587
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.11%8 131
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.77%7 861
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-0.11%7 573
