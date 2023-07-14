O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, código ISIN BRWGBABDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 12/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,480000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,779852697 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 18/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 17/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 18/08/2023 até 21/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Company), ISIN BRWGBABDR008, hereby informs that on 12/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,480000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,779852697 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 18/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 17/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 18/08/2023 to 21/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. specializes in the distribution of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- retail distribution (90.2%): selling prescription drugs, OTC medicines, beauty and cosmetic products, etc. in the United States (90.1% of net sales) and International (9.9%). At the end of August 2022, the activity is ensured through 13,343 outlets (including 8,889 in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands), and through the Internet;
- wholesale distribution (8.4%).
The remaining sales (1.4%) are from the healthcare
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (83.5%), Germany (8.4%), the United Kingdom (6.7%) and other (1.4%).