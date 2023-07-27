July 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe will step down in mid-August to pursue an opportunity in the technology sector.

The company named Manmohan Mahajan, who joined in 2016 and was previously global controller at the pharmacy chain, as interim global finance head while it conducts a search to fill the role.

Walgreens, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, has been looking to expand beyond its core business, with acquisitions of healthcare services operator VillageMD and urgent-care provider Summit Health.

The company, which lost market share to its rivals after closing several stores during the pandemic, is aiming to regain it by the end of fiscal 2023 by reducing pay gap and increasing automation at fulfillment centers.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)