Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walgreens Boots Alliance : CVS Health to hire 25,000 ahead of flu season, COVID-19 boosters

09/20/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of CVS Health is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp said on Monday it would fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs ahead of the flu season and as the United States prepares to administer booster COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The company said most of the available jobs were for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses, adding that it was also looking for employees to help manage its retail stores.

CVS recently raised minimum hourly wages for its staff as retailers across the United States scramble to retain and lure more people back to work amid a nationwide labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVS, rival Walgreens Boots Alliance and other pharmacies that plan to administer boosters are likely to see more traffic between November and January, putting them under increasing pressure to hire and retain employees.

CVS said on Monday the virtual hiring campaign on Sept. 24 would help it administer the extra shots, pending regulatory approval, as it continues to offer COVID-19 tests as well as vaccines to those who have not yet been immunized.

The Biden administration had planned to make booster shots widely available in the week of Sept. 20, but advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week rejected broader approval of the shots, recommending their use in Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

CVS, which has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and over 32 million tests, said in March last year it would hire 50,000 employees to assist patients and customers during the coronavirus outbreak. It hired 15,000 more people in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
07:09aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : CVS Health to hire 25,000 ahead of flu season, COVID-..
RE
09/17WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : heaps bonuses, rewards for pharmacists amid labor sho..
RE
09/17WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Offers Employees $200 in Store Credits for Full COVID..
MT
09/17WALGREENS : Announces New Bonuses and Rewards to Further Support and Recognize T..
BU
09/16Northwell Health, Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Strategic..
CI
09/16WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Ann..
BU
09/15MICROSOFT : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates
RE
09/15EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Led Lower by -2-
DJ
09/14AMAZON COM : hikes average U.S. starting pay to $18, hires for 125,000 jobs
RE
09/13DOCTOR CARE ANYWHERE : Expands Healthcare Service to Ireland
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 132 B - -
Net income 2021 2 600 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 42 921 M 42 921 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,62 $
Average target price 52,53 $
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Ornella Barra Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.24.42%42 921
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-46.70%32 738
MCKESSON CORPORATION19.45%32 134
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.85%15 269
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.8.96%8 241
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD12.16%8 062