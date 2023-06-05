Advanced search
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:17:17 2023-06-05 am EDT
30.73 USD   -1.49%
09:08aWalgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Announcement for June 27, 2023
BU
06/02Spotless Brands Names John Standley as CEO to Propel Bold Plans Forward
AQ
06/01Walgreens Boots Alliance, Vitamin Angels Expand Prenatal Pilot Program
MT
Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Announcement for June 27, 2023

06/05/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter results at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com. A replay will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

The replay will also be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, June 27, 2023, through July 4, 2023, by calling + 1 800 770 2030 within the U.S. and Canada, or + 1 647 362 9199 internationally, using replay code 8277955.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The Company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs more than 325,000 people and has a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The Company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: the Company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022.

More Company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 137 B - -
Net income 2023 -1 640 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,8x
Yield 2023 6,26%
Capitalization 26 911 M 26 911 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,19 $
Average target price 40,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-16.52%26 911
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.18.03%7 774
NAHDI MEDICAL COMPANY3.35%5 989
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-22.82%5 021
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.46%4 538
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.23%4 340
