    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
43.35 USD   +0.09%
Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells Six Million Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation
BU
01:58pU.S. lawmakers to examine infant formula shortage
RE
05/10Diagnos Announces Contract With Farmacias Benavides in Mexico
MT
Walgreens Boots Alliance Sells Six Million Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation

05/11/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Transaction Highlights

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance announces sale of 6.0 million shares held in AmerisourceBergen Corporation
  • Proceeds of $900 million to Walgreens Boots Alliance, which will be used primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of the company’s strategic priorities
  • No change to ongoing collaboration and long-term strategic partnership

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that it has sold 6.0 million shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) common stock pursuant to Rule 144 at a price of $150 per share.

After the sale, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s ownership of AmerisourceBergen’s common stock has decreased from approximately 28.1 percent to approximately 25.2 percent.

The sale has no impact to the long-term partnership between the two companies. Walgreens Boots Alliance remains fully committed to the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with AmerisourceBergen, which has been a strong and trusted partner since 2013. Chief Operating Officer, International of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ornella Barra, will continue to serve on AmerisourceBergen’s Board of Directors.

Proceeds to Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to be approximately $900 million, which the company intends to use primarily for debt paydown and the continued support of its strategic priorities.

Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer said:

“Walgreens Boots Alliance and AmerisourceBergen will continue our very productive collaboration, creating significant value for both companies. We’ve taken the opportunity to monetize holdings at this time to realize a strong return on our investment, while complementing our other actions to optimize our capital allocation. Today’s action enhances our balance sheet and is consistent with our efforts to generate value for our shareholders.”

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2021.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

WBA-GEN


© Business Wire 2022
