Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walgreens Boots Alliance : Site for Booking Covid-19 Vaccine Crashes

03/09/2021 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sharon Terlep

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s online vaccine-booking system stopped working for several hours on Tuesday, preventing people from making appointments to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Visitors to the Walgreens website were unable to log into a Walgreens.com account, a step required to book a vaccine appointment or conduct other business with the pharmacy, such as filling prescriptions. People took to social media to complain, saying they also were unable to get help through online chats or by calling.

The glitch happened as the drugstore chain announced it is expanding its partnership with the U.S. government to administer vaccines in 43 states and jurisdictions, up from 27.

Walgreens is a major provider of vaccines through the federal inoculation program, having administered about 8% of nearly 60 million shots given since vaccinations began in December.

Across the county, vaccine seekers have struggled with a patchwork of glitchy, hard-to-navigate and disjointed appointment-booking systems, further complicating a process already challenged by limited supply of vaccines.

A Walgreens spokeswoman said the site outage was unrelated to a new booking system the chain put in place on Friday. Under the new system, Walgreens now requires people to schedule an appointment for a second dose at the same time they book their first.

The site was down for about four hours on Tuesday, coming back online shortly after noon Eastern Time.

The two Covid-19 vaccines initially authorized in the U.S., from Moderna Inc. and from a partnership between Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech SE, entails a two-dose regimen. A third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson calls for only one dose.

Across the country people have reported long wait times and difficulty finding appointments to receive a second dose, similar to challenges in getting initial shots.

Walgreens's social-media team, responding on Twitter to complaints about the vaccine-scheduling site being inaccessible, addressed challenges with second doses.

"To ensure access to both doses, it is required to schedule them together," the company's "Social Care Team" said in a tweet. "Unfortunately the high demand for appointments, often combined with limited inventory is exceeding the appointment availability."

The Walgreens spokeswoman said a number of people either get their second dose from another provider or have difficulty scheduling an appointment with the chain.

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1537ET

All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
03:37pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Site for Booking Covid-19 Vaccine Crashes
DJ
12:38pGerman software company SUSE targets pre-summer IPO - sources
RE
08:39aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Administers 5 Million COVID Vaccinations, Nears Comp..
MT
07:28aWalgreens Hits 5 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations
DJ
07:04aWALGREENS  : Administers 5 Million COVID Vaccinations and Nears Completion of Lo..
BU
03/05WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Can You Charge Different Prices For (Nearly) Identic..
AQ
03/04WALGREENS  : Find Care® Introduces New Service Providers to Address Need for Com..
BU
03/02Health Care Slips On Defensive Demand - Health Care Roundup
DJ
03/02WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Announ..
BU
02/24WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Stores to Carry Labcorp's COVID-19 PCR Tests
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 143 B - -
Net income 2021 2 597 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 41 889 M 41 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,58 $
Last Close Price 48,48 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.18.36%41 889
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.25%28 028
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.13%16 064
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD35.54%9 652
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.53%7 786
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD0.00%7 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ