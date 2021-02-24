Walgreens Boots Alliance : to Sell Pixel by Labcorp Covid-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Over-The-Counter

By Michael Dabaie

Walgreens said it entered into an agreement with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings to sell Pixel by Labcorp Covid-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits over-the-counter in up to 6,000 Walgreens stores beginning in the spring.

Walgreens said the deal is part of its efforts to increase access to Covid-19 testing in communities across the U.S.

This kit will be Walgreens's first over-the-counter COVID-19 testing option available for purchase in-store and is aimed to address stores that don't currently have testing available on-site, the company said.

Customers will be able to purchase the kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription at up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. Customers can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp via pre-paid FedEx Express Overnight. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

If a Covid-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for consultation.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1344ET