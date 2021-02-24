Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walgreens Boots Alliance : to Sell Pixel by Labcorp Covid-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Over-The-Counter

02/24/2021 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie

Walgreens said it entered into an agreement with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings to sell Pixel by Labcorp Covid-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits over-the-counter in up to 6,000 Walgreens stores beginning in the spring.

Walgreens said the deal is part of its efforts to increase access to Covid-19 testing in communities across the U.S.

This kit will be Walgreens's first over-the-counter COVID-19 testing option available for purchase in-store and is aimed to address stores that don't currently have testing available on-site, the company said.

Customers will be able to purchase the kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription at up to 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide. Customers can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp via pre-paid FedEx Express Overnight. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

If a Covid-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for consultation.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1344ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS -0.57% 245.52 Delayed Quote.19.80%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 1.14% 48.93 Delayed Quote.22.52%
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
01:45pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Sell Pixel by Labcorp Covid-19 PCR Test Home Colle..
DJ
11:09aCO DIAGNOSTICS : Walgreens Boots Alliance Says New At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test ..
MT
08:04aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Clinical Reference Laboratory Makes First At-Home COV..
PR
02/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Roll Out Same-Day Delivery Service With Online Gro..
MT
02/23WALGREENS : Launches Nationwide Rollout of Same-Day Delivery with Instacart
BU
02/22WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Administers More than 3 million COVID-19 Vaccinations..
AQ
02/19WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Says Provided More Than 3 Million Covid-19 Vaccinatio..
DJ
02/19U.S. Hiring Alliances Help Tens of Thousands Find Jobs -- Journal Report
DJ
02/19WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Says Walgreens Unit Administers More Than 3 million C..
MT
02/19WALGREENS : Administers More than 3 million COVID-19 Vaccinations
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 143 B - -
Net income 2021 2 486 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 41 828 M 41 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,58 $
Last Close Price 48,41 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.22.52%41 828
MCKESSON CORPORATION3.83%28 742
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-2.67%15 265
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD40.81%10 121
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.92%9 411
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.5.23%7 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ