WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Walgreens : Contributes to American Red Cross Aid for Parts of Iowa and Illinois Hit by Derecho Storm; Quickly Reopens Stores for Prescriptions and Other Essential Needs

08/22/2020 | 08:25am EDT

All but one of the Walgreens stores affected by the storm have reopened, Company donating $10,000 and accepting donations for American Red Cross Relief

Walgreens is supporting American Red Cross relief efforts for tens of thousands of Iowans and Illinoisans still recovering from the derecho storm that recently impacted an expansive region of the bordering states. Walgreens will donate $10,000 toward American Red Cross derecho assistance and, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, local Walgreens stores in Illinois and Iowa will be accepting donations at point of sale, with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting the American Red Cross.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone throughout communities that have been impacted by the storm. It is imperative that we do our part to help during such difficult times,” said Lynn Stover, Walgreens Regional Vice President, Midwest Region. “Walgreens has a long history of being there for our communities in times of need. We are grateful to teams who have worked diligently to restore pharmacy services and operations in the region as quickly as possible. We will continue to help as communities recover and rebuild.”

The company’s first priority is the safety of its team members and customers. Throughout the storm, Walgreens conducted wellness checks on all team members in impacted areas, and it is making disaster support services available to those who are displaced or in need of other provisions.

Those interested in donating have several ways to give toward the American Red Cross’ derecho relief.

  • Donate at the register throughout Walgreens locations in Iowa and Western Illinois.
  • Text REDCROSS to 90999 and indicate ‘derecho’ to give $10 toward American Red Cross relief.
  • Give online at www.redcross.org/donate to support American Red Cross derecho relief efforts.

The derecho—a ferocious windstorm known for enduring heavy rains, flashfloods and hurricane-force winds—caused power outages and other issues impacting several Walgreens stores. All but one have reopened and resumed normal operations. Updates on store status are available on the store locator section of Walgreens.com and Walgreens mobile app.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.


© Business Wire 2020
