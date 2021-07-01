Log in
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Walgreens Down Nearly 7%, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

07/01/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is currently at $49.06, down $3.55 or 6.75%

-- Would be lowest close since March 9, 2021, when it closed at $48.46

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell 9.63%

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Up 23.02% year-to-date

-- Down 49.26% from its all-time closing high of $96.68 on Aug. 5, 2015

-- Up 16.87% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2020), when it closed at $41.98

-- Down 13.63% from its 52-week closing high of $56.80 on April 5, 2021

-- Up 46.36% from its 52-week closing low of $33.52 on Oct. 29, 2020

-- Traded as low as $48.03; lowest intraday level since March 9, 2021, when it hit $47.86

-- Down 8.71% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 17, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.29%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 23.37 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:20:20 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1044ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 132 B - -
Net income 2021 2 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 45 476 M 45 476 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Ornella Barra Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.31.92%45 087
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.80%46 115
MCKESSON CORPORATION9.96%29 594
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.7.17%16 620
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD73.23%12 785
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.22.48%9 368