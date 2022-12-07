Advanced search
Walgreens Invites Diverse, Local and Regional Vendors Nationwide to Participate in a Localization Summit

12/07/2022 | 09:05am EST
The national health and wellness retailer is looking for community-relevant vendors to virtually pitch their products on Feb. 22

Walgreens announced today that it will hold its annual Localization Summit, a virtual showcase for diverse, local and regional businesses and entrepreneurs to share their retail offerings with the merchants of the national drugstore chain. The virtual event, hosted by RangeMe and ECRM, provides local suppliers the opportunity to connect with the Walgreens Merchandising team, share their products and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas.

The merchandising event will take place on Feb. 22 and focus on products across grocery and household, apparel, beach, tourism and general merchandise, among other categories. Suppliers can find additional information about the virtual event and apply to attend here.

Building on the success of last year’s localization summit, Walgreens aims to bring in local businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, to evaluate opportunities to build more locally relevant product offerings for Walgreens customers and deeper collaboration with new suppliers for the future.

“To be a trusted health and well-being destination, we work hard to remain relevant for customers in each of our communities and curate a selection of products and services that meet their unique needs,” said Luke Rauch, Walgreens chief marketing officer and senior vice president. “When our shelves reflect the communities we serve, we can better live out our purpose of more joyful lives through better health.”

All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry-standard online product discovery and sourcing platform. Walgreens will review submissions, and will invite selected suppliers for face-to-face virtual meetings with buyers on ECRM’s industry leading virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect, where chosen suppliers can introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace. ECRM’s dedicated support team will help ensure that buyer and seller connections are executed seamlessly.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.


© Business Wire 2022
