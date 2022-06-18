Walgreens Now Providing Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines to Children Ages 3 and Older at Select Locations Nationwide

Parents or Legal Guardians Seeking COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children Can Schedule an Appointment Now for Vaccination as Early as Saturday, June 25

Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 3 years and older at select locations nationwide following FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that children as young as six months are eligible to receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation for this younger population follows the previous EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 years.

Walgreens pharmacists are prepared to help children feel comfortable during an appointment and stores are ready with activity sheets and stickers to help pass the time during the 15-minute observation period. To celebrate this important milestone, kids can pose to show off their shot and receive a free 5x7 photo print. (Photo: Business Wire)

Parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select pharmacies next week. Appointments will be available beginning Saturday, June 25, and can be scheduled at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Earlier appointments will be made available at select locations based on vaccine delivery in the coming days.

“Walgreens pharmacists have significant experience vaccinating younger populations and can help to ease concerns, answer questions and ensure parents feel informed and children feel comfortable during an appointment,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer at Walgreens.

What Parents and Guardians Need to Know

Appointments are Highly Encouraged. Vaccinations for children aged 3 years and older will be available at select Walgreens locations. Parents or guardians are highly encouraged to make appointments for this age group to ensure the best experience. Appointments can be scheduled through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Patients younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present to sign the consent form at the time of immunization.*



Patients younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present to sign the consent form at the time of immunization.* Vaccine Dose Schedule: Vaccines for this age group are administered at lower doses than those administered to older groups. Younger children receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should receive the initial two doses 21 days apart and the third dose at least two months following the second dose. Younger children receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive two doses 28 days apart. Immunocompromised children in this age group who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are recommended to receive a third dose at least one month following the second dose to complete a primary vaccine series.



Pharmacy Team Support. As with all COVID-19 vaccine administration, there will be a 15-minute observation period. To help pass the time, stores will have activity sheets and stickers available, plus the opportunity to print a free 5x7 photo capturing this important milestone.

Walgreens Expertise in Pediatric Immunizations

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) expanded the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act authorizing licensed pharmacists to administer recommended vaccinations to children aged 3 and older. In that time, Walgreens has significant experience in administering recommended vaccinations to millions of children and adolescents for COVID and flu vaccines, as well as other immunizations.

Walgreens pharmacy team members are among the most trusted health resources readily available to administer vaccines and provide education to this newly eligible population and their parents or guardians. Pharmacists receive extensive training and assessments to ensure they can properly educate individuals about COVID-19 vaccines and administer them and are frequently updated on the latest CDC guidelines, which Walgreens continues to follow closely throughout the pandemic.

For more information, visit Walgreens.com/covidvaccine.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

* The state of South Carolina permits patients 16 years old or above to provide consent on their own behalf when receiving an immunization and does not require parental consent.

