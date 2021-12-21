Log in
Walgreens limits sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer - CNBC

12/21/2021 | 11:46am EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is limiting sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer due to a surge in demand as infections rise, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

There has been an "unprecedented increase in demand" for rapid at-home COVID-19 tests since Thanksgiving at Walgreens, CNBC reported, citing a company spokesperson. The report added the company was working with suppliers to meet demand.

The report comes as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads across United States with lightning speed, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.

Omicron now accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, according to the sequencing data for the week ended Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 B - -
Net income 2022 3 328 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 42 186 M 42 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 48,83 $
Average target price 53,44 $
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Standley President & Executive Vice President
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Francesco Tinto Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.22.44%42 186
MCKESSON CORPORATION34.70%35 769
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-58.97%25 202
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-8.27%13 844
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-2.24%7 230
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.03%7 083