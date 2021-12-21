Walgreens limits sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer - CNBC

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is
limiting sales of at-home COVID-19 tests to four per customer
due to a surge in demand as infections rise, CNBC reported on
Tuesday.
There has been an "unprecedented increase in demand" for
rapid at-home COVID-19 tests since Thanksgiving at Walgreens,
CNBC reported, citing a company spokesperson. The report added
the company was working with suppliers to meet demand.
The report comes as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus
spreads across United States with lightning speed, dashing hopes
for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and
stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday
travel and gatherings.
Omicron now accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections,
according to the sequencing data for the week ended Saturday,
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on
Monday.
Walgreens did not immediately respond to Reuters' request
for comment.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shinjini Ganguli)