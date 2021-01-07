Log in
Walgreens maintains full-year profit growth forecast; shares rise

01/07/2021 | 12:27pm EST
A sign rests on a counter at a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, Texas

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it expects benefits from COVID-19 vaccinations to cushion the impact of pandemic-induced restrictions, and stuck to its full-year earnings growth forecast, sending its shares up 7%.

The drugstore chain has taken a number of steps to bolster profit after the health crisis hammered sales and forced it to cut jobs, shut some UK-based Boots stores and sell its distribution unit to AmerisourceBergen Corp for $6.5 billion.

Rival CVS Health Corp and Walgreens have an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents across the United States through a voluntary program.

Walgreens said it expects to see some benefit from COVID-19 vaccinations in the second half of fiscal 2021.

"The administration of vaccinations to care homes is not a particularly profitable business," Chief Executive Officer Stephano Pessina said.

"That being said, the vaccines will be accretive to the profile in the second half of the year. And that's why... we did change the tone of our guidance."

Walgreens maintained fiscal 2021 forecast of low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS, after it beat analysts' estimates for adjusted first-quarter profit.

Same-store sales in Boots UK pharmacies rose 2.5% in the quarter, while Boots.com saw a 106% sales growth.

Walgreens expects significant growth in its UK business in the second half of the year from cost cuts. The company, however, cautioned that the lockdown in the UK could hurt its business.

"The big negative and the big question mark, and it's the reason why we basically maintain guidance is, we actually have a lockdown in the U.K. right now that runs through the middle of February," Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

By Mrinalika Roy and Dania Nadeem


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION 2.59% 109.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 2.02% 73.99 Delayed Quote.6.24%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 6.82% 45.77 Delayed Quote.3.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 B - -
Net income 2021 3 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 37 260 M 37 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 277 000
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,44 $
Last Close Price 43,03 $
Spread / Highest target 4,58%
Spread / Average Target -6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.3.21%37 260
MCKESSON CORPORATION2.88%28 730
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.82%16 156
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.30%8 382
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%7 865
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD7.12%7 706
