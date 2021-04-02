Log in
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
Walgreens : Teams Up with John Legend to Remind Americans This Is Our Shot to Get Back to What Matters

04/02/2021 | 09:03am EDT
National launch of “This is Our Shot” campaign encourages COVID-19 vaccination and addresses hesitancy

With COVID-19 vaccines now available for millions and eligibility soon open to everyone, Americans are eager to get back to what matters most. That’s why Walgreens announced today the “This Is Our Shot” campaign with John Legend to remind Americans that the vaccine is the nation’s opportunity to help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Legend shares Walgreens commitment to ensuring vaccine equity to help address hesitancy for individuals still uncertain about whether the vaccine is right for them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005131/en/

The campaign launches on Sunday, April 4, with a television commercial featuring Legend’s voice. Legend lends his voice to the campaign to connect with individuals and communities on what getting vaccinated means to him. Content shared across a mix of channels—including the Walgreens website, Walgreens newsroom, social media and more—will spread broad awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in getting back together.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most—time with friends, live concerts and family barbeques,” Legend said. “I am proud to team up with Walgreens to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination, and help reach communities hit hardest by the pandemic.”

While more than 97 million1 people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens recognizes some may still be hesitant and understands the need to help address individuals’ personal experience and situation. Together with credible voices—including celebrities, influencers, faith-based organizations, community leaders and Walgreens pharmacists—Walgreens can play an important role in helping to build trust in the vaccine.

“Walgreens pharmacists are trusted healthcare resources in the communities they serve and can help build trust in the vaccine, and John Legend lends another credible voice and mass appeal to our campaign to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible,” said Patrick McLean, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walgreens. “Since the first vaccines were authorized in December, Walgreens has administered more than 8 million vaccines to vulnerable patients across the country and is ready to vaccinate communities through our more than 9,000 store locations once the vaccine is available to the general population.”

Working with Legend builds on Walgreens multi-faceted approach to ensure consumers are empowered to make an informed decision about getting the vaccine and have equitable access, including:

  • Establishing the Vaccine Equity Initiative to drive equitable access to vaccines, including creating new access solutions, facilitating educational programs that address hesitancy and fostering partnerships that best meet the needs of each community;
  • Advancing Walgreens and Uber’s efforts in collaboration with the Chicago Urban League and other partners to grow confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and provide free rides in socially vulnerable communities where transportation may be a barrier;
  • Joining the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative in an effort to help raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in reducing community spread, most recently contributing to PSAs featuring Walgreens pharmacists;
  • Collaborating with trusted voices like influencers and community leaders to ensure customers have the latest information at their fingertips– for example, Anita Jenkins, CEO of Howard University Hospital;
  • Hosting off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics in more than 100 underserved communities across the nation; and
  • Leaning into Walgreens approximately 59,000 trained immunizing pharmacy team members to provide patients with relevant, personalized information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on Walgreens COVID-19 vaccination efforts, visit Walgreens.com/COVIDVaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide. 

1https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations


© Business Wire 2021
