Pharmacy chains including CVS Health Corp and Walgreens as well as U.S. grocer Kroger Co had last month limited purchases of children's pain and cold medicines at a time when the country was experiencing one of the worst flu seasons in a decade.

Walgreens had put a limit of six over-the-counter pediatric fever reducer products per online transaction.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)