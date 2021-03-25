Walgreens to open first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amtrak

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boot Alliance
is opening its first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics
at several Amtrak offices in early April to vaccinate "large
numbers" of the U.S. passenger railroad's employees, the
companies told Reuters exclusively.
Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens said the clinics will be
similar to those set up for flu vaccinations and will be run by
a combination of pharmacists and technicians from Walgreens
stores.
American corporations are counting down the days to when
their employees will be eligible for vaccine shots.
A Willis Towers Watson survey published on Thursday showed
that one in four employers is trying to help employees get
vaccinated by obtaining vaccines or facilitating access to
vaccines through a third party.
With nearly 70% of Americans over 65 now vaccinated, as well
as willing healthcare workers and teachers around the country,
most states have begun inoculating essential workers, people
with health conditions and/or people in older age groups.
It is up to state governments to decide which industries and
workers in their jurisdictions are considered essential.
"We run a 24/7/365 operation providing intercity rail
service across 46 states so all of our employees are considered
essential workers under most eligibility guidelines," Amtrak
said in a statement.
Vaccines will not be mandatory, but Amtrak is "encouraging
all employees across the country" to get them.
Walgreens said it has been approached for months by
companies looking for guidance on when their workers will be
eligible.
"As long as they fall within the eligibility criteria and
they have a vaccine allocated from the state, then we're able to
support them," said Rick Gates, Walgreens' head of pharmacy and
healthcare.
The company also told Reuters it has tested over 400,000
U.S. corporate employees at about 14 companies since the
pandemic began.
Walmart, CVS Health and Kroger and
others have yet to set up corporate clinics with companies. CVS,
Walgreens' biggest rival, said it does not have information to
share on its plans.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Karishma Singh)