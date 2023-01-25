Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31:28 2023-01-25 pm EST
36.05 USD   +0.40%
12:12pWalgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News
RE
11:45aWalgreens looks to sell pharmacy automation business for $2 Billion- Bloomberg News
RE
10:50aWalgreens Boots Alliance Weighing $2 Billion Sale of Pharmacy Automation Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News

01/25/2023 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is weighing a sale of its pharmacy automation business, which could fetch up to $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens will prepare for the start of Automation Unit iA's sale process around next month, the report said according to sources who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The unit, which helps pharmacies fill prescriptions, could also draw interest from other rival healthcare companies, the report said, adding that no final decision had been made and the drugstore chain could choose to keep the business.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The potential sale comes at a time when the company, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, has been looking to gain a bigger foothold in the healthcare space, with sales at its traditional brick-and-mortar stores hit by lower demand for COVID vaccines and testing compared to last year's peak. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
12:12pWalgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News
RE
11:45aWalgreens looks to sell pharmacy automation business for $2 Billion- Bloomberg News
RE
10:50aWalgreens Boots Alliance Weighing $2 Billion Sale of Pharmacy Automation Business
MT
01/24Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription
RE
01/19Rite Aid to dispense abortion pill in a limited number of stores
RE
01/19Truist Adjusts Price Target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $42 From $44, Maintains Hold..
MT
01/19Global Net Lease Closes Purchase of 8 Properties in UK
MT
01/19Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. Expands Distribution with Walgreens to Carry its New ..
CI
01/18Walgreens Reaches $83 Million Opioid Settlement With West Virginia
MT
01/18Walgreens Boots Alliance, West Virginia Reach $83 Million Opioid Settlement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 135 B - -
Net income 2023 -1 705 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,5x
Yield 2023 5,44%
Capitalization 30 964 M 30 964 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,90 $
Average target price 41,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-3.91%30 964
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-2.58%6 956
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-7.99%6 250
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.08%5 537
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.98%4 653
GALENICA AG-2.32%3 970