Walgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit - Bloomberg News

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc is weighing a sale of its pharmacy
automation business, which could fetch up to $2 billion,
Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with
the matter.
Walgreens will prepare for the start of Automation Unit iA's
sale process around next month, the report said according to
sources who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
The unit, which helps pharmacies fill prescriptions, could
also draw interest from other rival healthcare companies, the
report said, adding that no final decision had been made and the
drugstore chain could choose to keep the business.
Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment on the report.
The potential sale comes at a time when the company, one of
the largest U.S. pharmacies, has been looking to gain a bigger
foothold in the healthcare space, with sales at its traditional
brick-and-mortar stores hit by lower demand for COVID vaccines
and testing compared to last year's peak.
(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)