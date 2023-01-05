Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2023-01-05 pm EST
35.07 USD   -6.47%
02:40pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
01:23pDeclining Jobless Claims, Strong Private Job Creation Data Send US Equities Lower
MT
01:01pDeclining Jobless Claims, Faster-Than-Expected Job Creation Send US Equities Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears

01/05/2023 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. private payrolls rise more than expected

*

Initial weekly jobless claims fall

*

Tesla drops as sales of China-made vehicles fall

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.91%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.07%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were in the red on Thursday as fresh evidence of a tight labor market and hawkish comments from policymakers deepened fears of elevated interest rates for longer than expected.

Thursday's ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. Another report showed weekly jobless claims fell last week.

On Wednesday, another data set showed a moderate fall in U.S. job openings, growing evidence the labor market remains tight.

Among the benchmark S&P 500's 11 major sectors, real estate , which was the biggest percentage gainer on Wednesday, was leading percentage losses down 2.6%, with utilities next, falling 2.1%.

While a strong labor market would often be welcomed as a sign of economic strength investors currently see it as a key reason for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high.

"It's very clear that good news on the labor market means bad news for the stock market. Data is showing that the labor market is very resilient," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in Tory Michigan.

"As long as the labor market is resilient, the Federal Reserve has to continue to tighten financial conditions to bring inflation down," said that strategist who expects investors to be keenly focused on wage inflation in Friday's jobs report.

By 2:27PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 302.88 points, or 0.91%, to 32,966.89, the S&P 500 lost 34.86 points, or 0.90%, to 3,818.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.01 points, or 1.07%, to 10,346.75.

However, the indexes had pared losses a little on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard in an afternoon appearance that 2023 could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front.

While Saglimbene noted that Bullard's comments were not surprising, his suggestion that rate hikes were starting to show some signs of dampening inflation, provided some reassurance.

In the previous session, Wall Street's main indexes erased some of their gains after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed the central bank was laser-focused on fighting inflation even as officials agreed to slow the pace of rate hikes to limit risks to economic growth.

Earlier in the day both Kansas City Fed leader Esther George and Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stressed that the central bank's priority was to curb inflation through policy tightening.

Traders see rates peaking at slightly above 5% in June.

The more comprehensive non farm payrolls report due on Friday, will be looked to for further clues on labor demand and the rate hike trajectory.

Among individual stocks, Tesla Inc dropped 2.6% after December sales of its China-made electric vehicles fell to a five-month low, while Amazon.com Inc, which announced increased layoff plans, was down 1.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc dropped 6.7% after the drugstore chain posted a quarterly loss on an opioid litigation charge.

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was down 24% after saying it was exploring options, including bankruptcy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.69-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 61 new lows. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.59% 83.8 Delayed Quote.2.17%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. -1.63% 307.81 Delayed Quote.0.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.05% 0.67561 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -24.42% 1.825 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.14% 1.1915 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.63% 0.73668 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.89% 32972.97 Real-time Quote.0.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.72% 1.05297 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012114 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.21% 10330.57 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.80% 0.6233 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
TESLA, INC. -2.51% 110.8102 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -6.54% 35.05 Delayed Quote.0.35%
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
02:40pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
01:23pDeclining Jobless Claims, Strong Private Job Creation Data Send US Equities Lower
MT
01:01pDeclining Jobless Claims, Faster-Than-Expected Job Creation Send US Equities Lower
MT
12:26pDow Sinks 400 Points, Two-Year Yield Jumps After Jobless Claims Slide
MT
12:23pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
10:59aWalgreens to pause M&A deals, focus on healthcare pivot
RE
10:48aOpioid legal charge pushes Walgreens to $3.7B fiscal 1Q loss
AQ
10:46aWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
10:23aWalgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal First-Quarter Results Decline as Demand for COVID-19 Va..
MT
09:58aWhat does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 134 B - -
Net income 2023 3 094 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 5,24%
Capitalization 32 329 M 32 329 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,49 $
Average target price 42,47 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.0.35%32 329
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.1.77%6 861
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-3.79%6 758
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.32%5 975
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.11%4 762
GALENICA AG1.65%4 106