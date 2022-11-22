Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Best Buy up, sees smaller annual sales drop
Dollar Tree drops on lower FY profit forecast
Fed's Mester reiterates inflation top priority
Indexes up: Dow 0.84%, S&P 0.84%, Nasdaq 0.63%
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on
Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased
worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about
consumers turning thrifty due to inflation.
Best Buy Co Inc jumped 12.4%, leading gains on S&P
500 index, after forecasting a smaller drop in annual
sales than previously estimated, confident that a ramp up in
deals and discounts will lure more customers.
"People are hopeful that consumers can still squeeze out a
strong holiday season despite the headwinds they're facing,"
said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at
GuideStone Capital Management.
"It would be an upside surprise if consumers really brought
their full wallet to the table this year, probably what's
driving Best Buy movement today."
Gains in Best Buy boosted the S&P 500 retail sector
index, but a 9.4% fall in Dollar Tree Inc capped the
upside as the discount retailer lowered its annual profit
forecast for the second time.
Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
rose 1.7% after Cowen & Co upgraded the drug distributor stock,
citing its healthcare services business push.
Meanwhile, markets were cautious as China strengthened its
fight against COVID-19 with Beijing shutting parks, malls and
museums, while other cities resumed mass testing.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including Pinduoduo
Inc, Bilibili Inc and JD.com Inc slipped
about 2% each.
There was also relief in risk markets, thanks to a drop in
the dollar and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note
.
At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 283.50 points, or 0.84%, at 33,983.78, the S&P 500 was up
33.20 points, or 0.84%, at 3,983.14, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 69.18 points, or 0.63%, at 11,093.69.
Energy led gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sector
indexes, up 3.0%, as oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi
Arabia said OPEC+ stuck with output cuts.
Tesla Inc shares attempted to recoup some declines,
rising 0.8%, after falling 6.8% in the previous session.
Agilent Technologies Inc jumped 6.7% after the
application-focused solutions company posted upbeat
fourth-quarter revenue.
Investors will keep a watch on remarks by St. Louis Fed
Reserve President James Bullard and Kansas City President Esther
George, ahead of minutes from the Fed's November meeting on
Wednesday.
Cleveland President Loretta Mester reiterated the Fed's
stance that getting inflation down remains critical for the
central bank, a day after supporting a smaller rate hike in
December.
Analysts expect thin trading volumes as markets will be shut
on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday and stay open for half day
on Friday.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.87-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 166 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shubham Batra; Editing
by Arun Koyyur)