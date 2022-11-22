Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-11-22 pm EST
41.54 USD   +2.33%
12:48pWall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season
RE
12:24pFactbox-Pharmacies, drug companies settle lawsuits over U.S. opioid crisis
RE
10:38aWall Street rises on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season

11/22/2022 | 12:48pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Best Buy up, sees smaller annual sales drop

*

Dollar Tree drops on lower FY profit forecast

*

Fed's Mester reiterates inflation top priority

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.84%, S&P 0.84%, Nasdaq 0.63%

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation.

Best Buy Co Inc jumped 12.4%, leading gains on S&P 500 index, after forecasting a smaller drop in annual sales than previously estimated, confident that a ramp up in deals and discounts will lure more customers.

"People are hopeful that consumers can still squeeze out a strong holiday season despite the headwinds they're facing," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at GuideStone Capital Management.

"It would be an upside surprise if consumers really brought their full wallet to the table this year, probably what's driving Best Buy movement today."

Gains in Best Buy boosted the S&P 500 retail sector index, but a 9.4% fall in Dollar Tree Inc capped the upside as the discount retailer lowered its annual profit forecast for the second time.

Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc rose 1.7% after Cowen & Co upgraded the drug distributor stock, citing its healthcare services business push.

Meanwhile, markets were cautious as China strengthened its fight against COVID-19 with Beijing shutting parks, malls and museums, while other cities resumed mass testing.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc and JD.com Inc slipped about 2% each.

There was also relief in risk markets, thanks to a drop in the dollar and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note .

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 283.50 points, or 0.84%, at 33,983.78, the S&P 500 was up 33.20 points, or 0.84%, at 3,983.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.18 points, or 0.63%, at 11,093.69.

Energy led gains among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, up 3.0%, as oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ stuck with output cuts.

Tesla Inc shares attempted to recoup some declines, rising 0.8%, after falling 6.8% in the previous session.

Agilent Technologies Inc jumped 6.7% after the application-focused solutions company posted upbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

Investors will keep a watch on remarks by St. Louis Fed Reserve President James Bullard and Kansas City President Esther George, ahead of minutes from the Fed's November meeting on Wednesday.

Cleveland President Loretta Mester reiterated the Fed's stance that getting inflation down remains critical for the central bank, a day after supporting a smaller rate hike in December.

Analysts expect thin trading volumes as markets will be shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday and stay open for half day on Friday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 166 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shubham Batra; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOLLAR TREE, INC. -8.69% 150.85 Delayed Quote.17.59%
PINDUODUO INC. -1.79% 66.4001 Delayed Quote.15.99%
TESLA, INC. 0.88% 169.34 Delayed Quote.-52.34%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 2.14% 41.455 Delayed Quote.-23.79%
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 133 B - -
Net income 2023 3 299 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 35 103 M 35 103 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 262 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,59 $
Average target price 40,85 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Global Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-23.79%35 103
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.16.46%6 666
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.34%5 802
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.35.92%5 733
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.81%4 608
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED-6.20%4 172