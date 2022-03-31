Wall Street retreats as S&P set for biggest quarterly drop in two years

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Consumer spending rose less than expected in Feb
* Energy sector heads to its best quarter ever
* Dow down 0.65%, S&P 500 down 0.54%, Nasdaq down 0.61%
NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised to
end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on
Thursday as worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and
its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve
persisted.
While optimism about a possible peace deal between Ukraine
and Russia helped lift stocks earlier in the week, hopes quickly
faded and Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened on
Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its
gas unless they are paid in rubles as Ukraine prepared for more
attacks.
The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions, and
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest release ever from
the country's emergency oil reserve.
Stock prices have been sensitive to any signs of progress
toward a deal to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Already-high U.S. inflation has intensified with surging
commodity prices such as oil and metals since the war began.
As prices increase, the Fed becomes increasingly likely to
become more aggressive in raising interest rates to combat
inflation, potentially curbing economic growth.
Data on Thursday showed consumer prices barely rose in
February as pricing pressures intensified, while personal
consumption expenditures (PCE) excluding food and energy rose by
0.4%, in line with expectations.
"The PCE number came out today, which is the Fed’s preferred
number, and although that was right on target, it was higher
than it was last month, and the sense is it is going to continue
to go higher, therefore you are seeing some weakness," said Ken
Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca
Raton, Florida.
"That only solidifies (Fed Chair) Jay Powell and the Fed’s
position to be more aggressive so there are going to be multiple
50 basis point hikes."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 230.5 points,
or 0.65%, to 34,998.31, the S&P 500 lost 25.06 points, or
0.54%, to 4,577.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
88.38 points, or 0.61%, to 14,353.90.
While the S&P was set for its worst quarter since the
COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in the United States in
2020, stocks have rebounded in March, notching a gain of nearly
5%.
Investors will look toward Friday's jobs report for more
confirmation of labor market strength for insight on the
possible path of monetary policy by the U.S. central bank.
Defensive sectors such as real estate and
utilities were among the best performing sectors as
they are viewed as strong plays in a rising rate environment.
Energy, easily the best performing sector so far
this year with a gain of about 39%, slipped as oil prices
dropped on Biden's announcement while OPEC+ stuck to its
existing output deal. The gain put the sector on pace for its
biggest quarterly climb on record.
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance slumped
5.10% after the company kept its 2022 forecast for low-single
digit earnings growth unchanged.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and six new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 53 new highs and 89 new lows.
