Wall Street turns around to trade higher, led by cyclical stocks

Cyclical stocks lead gains, financials jump
Headline CPI for September rise more than expected
Megacap growth stocks tumble on rapid rate-hike fears
Indexes up: Dow 1.80%, S&P 1.37%, Nasdaq 0.84%
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed
course to trade higher by early afternoon on Thursday as stocks
affected by macroeconomic changes gained, brushing aside
rate-hike jitters after a surprise rise in inflation.
The Dow outperformed, while the S&P 500 index
and Nasdaq Composite picked up from session lows, with
analysts reckoning that the indexes possibly have hit the bottom
as stocks languish deep in the bear market territory.
"There are no sellers left," said Thomas Hayes, managing
member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York. "No question that
we're at or near (the bottom)."
Markets were sharply lower earlier in the day after headline
consumer price index gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in
September, compared with an estimated 8.1% rise.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices,
gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5%
rise. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in August.
The report follows data on Wednesday that showed U.S.
producer prices increased more than expected in September.
Markets now price in a near 91% odds of a fourth straight
75-basis-point hike by the Fed at its meeting next month, with
some also pricing in a 9% chance of a 100 bps rise.
Cyclical parts of the market, including the S&P 500
financials, energy and materials
sector indexes, rose between 2% and 3%.
Big Wall Street banks will kick-off third-quarter reporting
season on Friday, with investors awaiting to see how a high
interest-rate environment would affect their profit.
Analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen
just 4.1% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase
expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.
"We knew we were at an extreme inflection point and to see
the market rally on bad news is actually really a sign of help
because it just shows the selling has exhausted, the bad news is
already known and now we're going into earnings season with very
low expectations," said Hayes.
At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 526.53 points, or 1.80%, at 29,737.38, the S&P 500
was up 49.12 points, or 1.37%, at 3,626.15 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 87.00 points, or 0.84%, at 10,504.10.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc rose 4.2% following
better-than-estimated fourth-quarter results.
Delta Air Lines Inc gained 3.9% after the carrier
forecast a 9% rise in the fourth quarter from the same period in
2019, helped by robust domestic and international demand.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.38-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 172 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 567 new lows.
