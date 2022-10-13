Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBA   US9314271084

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-10-13 pm EDT
33.83 USD   +5.92%
01:01pWall Street turns around to trade higher, led by cyclical stocks
RE
12:02pGlobal markets live: EasyJet, Delta Air Lines, Blackrock, Chevron, Boeing...
MS
10:50aWalgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views; Lifts Long-Term Sales Target for US Healthcare Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street turns around to trade higher, led by cyclical stocks

10/13/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Cyclical stocks lead gains, financials jump

*

Headline CPI for September rise more than expected

*

Megacap growth stocks tumble on rapid rate-hike fears

*

Indexes up: Dow 1.80%, S&P 1.37%, Nasdaq 0.84%

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed course to trade higher by early afternoon on Thursday as stocks affected by macroeconomic changes gained, brushing aside rate-hike jitters after a surprise rise in inflation.

The Dow outperformed, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite picked up from session lows, with analysts reckoning that the indexes possibly have hit the bottom as stocks languish deep in the bear market territory.

"There are no sellers left," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York. "No question that we're at or near (the bottom)."

Markets were sharply lower earlier in the day after headline consumer price index gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared with an estimated 8.1% rise.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5% rise. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in August.

The report follows data on Wednesday that showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September.

Markets now price in a near 91% odds of a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike by the Fed at its meeting next month, with some also pricing in a 9% chance of a 100 bps rise.

Cyclical parts of the market, including the S&P 500 financials, energy and materials sector indexes, rose between 2% and 3%.

Big Wall Street banks will kick-off third-quarter reporting season on Friday, with investors awaiting to see how a high interest-rate environment would affect their profit.

Analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 4.1% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data.

"We knew we were at an extreme inflection point and to see the market rally on bad news is actually really a sign of help because it just shows the selling has exhausted, the bad news is already known and now we're going into earnings season with very low expectations," said Hayes.

At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 526.53 points, or 1.80%, at 29,737.38, the S&P 500 was up 49.12 points, or 1.37%, at 3,626.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 87.00 points, or 0.84%, at 10,504.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc rose 4.2% following better-than-estimated fourth-quarter results.

Delta Air Lines Inc gained 3.9% after the carrier forecast a 9% rise in the fourth quarter from the same period in 2019, helped by robust domestic and international demand.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 172 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 567 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
01:01pWall Street turns around to trade higher, led by cyclical stocks
RE
12:02pGlobal markets live: EasyJet, Delta Air Lines, Blackrock, Chevron, B..
MS
10:50aWalgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views; Lifts Long-Term Sales..
MT
10:49aWall St falls as hot inflation data drives fears of big rate hike
RE
09:53aWalgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit
AQ
09:38aWall Street tumbles on inflation data
MS
09:18aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:10aFutures tumble after hot inflation data
RE
09:04aWalgreens : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:30aTranscript : Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 5 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 27 604 M 27 604 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 258 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 31,94 $
Average target price 40,17 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rosalind Gates Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stefano Pessina Executive Chairman
Kevin M. Ban Chief Medical Officer
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-37.48%27 604
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.47.89%6 036
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-9.36%5 003
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.17%4 588
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.35%4 116
CLICKS GROUP LIMITED-10.40%3 772