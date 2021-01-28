Walker & Dunlop : Adds Managing Director to Southern California Capital Markets Team

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it hired John Montakab as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets group, which focuses on sourcing and structuring financing for all commercial real estate asset classes through its vast network of capital providers. Mr. Montakab is based out of the company's Irvine, California office and will partner with Managing Director Mark Grace to further strengthen Walker & Dunlop's capital markets brokerage operations on the West Coast, with a special focus on the Southern California region.

"Bringing John onto the Walker & Dunlop platform was an easy decision," commented Mr. Grace. "His character, market insight, and significant industry relationships are the perfect fit for our team, which has over 20 years of debt brokerage experience in the Southern California market. With a background in investment sales, John will bring a unique perspective into our clients' debt needs and business plans."

Mr. Grace added, "We recently laid out our Drive to '25 growth objectives, which includes growing our debt financing volume to $60 billion by 2025. Included in this goal is a focus on growing debt brokerage volumes by hiring top talent like John. These additions will not only be a value-add in our debt brokerage space but will create synergies throughout our entire platform to make us more valuable to our clients."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Montakab was responsible for multifamily brokerage at CBRE, providing both transaction and advisory services to clients throughout Southern California. During his career, he has led the sale of properties with an aggregate value in excess of $3 billion in the Inland Empire, Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego Counties.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. Despite the commercial real estate market disruption experienced in 2020, Walker & Dunlop has continued to invest in its debt brokerage platform, adding new teams in New York City, Columbus, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more about our capital markets capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

