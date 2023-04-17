Advanced search
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:38 2023-04-17 am EDT
71.53 USD   +0.18%
10:31aWalker & Dunlop Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Details
BU
04/13Walker & Dunlop, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Walker & Dunlop, LLC Enters into Thirteenth Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement
CI
Walker & Dunlop Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Details

04/17/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on May 4, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on May 4, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eTBcs1peQm-844YKx1cieA#/registration

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 895 7982 9708, Password 809981. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 324 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,53%
Capitalization 2 379 M 2 379 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 71,40 $
Average target price 106,25 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.-9.02%2 379
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.73%81 578
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.73%62 434
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES3.41%26 500
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.96%19 945
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-2.61%15 267
