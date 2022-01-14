Log in
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Walker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

01/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market opens on February 3, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on February 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301461393.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
