  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:54 2023-01-27 am EST
93.56 USD   -0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

01/27/2023 | 10:01am EST
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results before the market opens on February 21, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on February 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xwK2HHxDQ_qsMUiE_JUxPQ

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 880 1501 8584, Password 688720. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
10:01aWalker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
BU
01/23Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
01/23Walker & Dunlop Makes Final Investment From Fund VI
MT
01/23Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Announces Final Investment from Nearly $80 Million ..
BU
01/19Insider Sell: Walker & Dunlop
MT
01/18Walker & Dunlop, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
01/18Analysis-Japan's yen feels the heat from hard-line BOJ policy
RE
01/17Japan yields breach policy cap as BOJ decision looms
RE
01/17Walker & Dunlop Structures $120 Million in Financing to Uplift Affordable Housing in Ha..
BU
01/13Walker & Dunlop Secures $200 Million Loan Due in 2028
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 307 M - -
Net income 2022 224 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 3 101 M 3 101 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 305
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 93,94 $
Average target price 127,60 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.17.48%3 101
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.58%86 206
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.79%60 745
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES17.23%30 622
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.61%20 954
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.3.16%16 375