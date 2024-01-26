Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results before the market opens on February 15, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results on February 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the call by dialing (888) 256-1007 from within the United States or (773) 305-6853 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Confirmation Code: 8217003. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the link below:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1653633&tp_key=8cfbb57f45

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

