  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
76.49 USD   +0.75%
06:31pWalker & Dunlop Announces Its New, All-Female Led, Small Balance Lending Leadership Team
BU
03/15Walker & Dunlop Arranges $51 Million Financing for Oakland Park City Hall and Affordable Housing
BU
03/14Walker & Dunlop Arranges $131 Million Construction Financing from PCCP, LLC and Corebridge Financial for Werwaiss Properties Long Island City Residential Tower
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walker & Dunlop Announces Its New, All-Female Led, Small Balance Lending Leadership Team

03/20/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has promoted four members of its Small Balance Group (SBG), creating the first all-women-led lending team at Walker & Dunlop. The team will be responsible for setting and executing on the SBG strategic direction in partnership with executive leadership to ensure alignment throughout the organization.

Effective immediately, Alison Williams is named senior vice president and Group Head of SBG and will oversee the SBG Production, Underwriting, and Closing teams. Angelica Dichoco, who received her Fannie Mae CU designation last year, will continue leading the SBG Underwriting team as senior vice president and Chief Underwriter. Stephanie Pratt will continue leading the SBG Closing team in her new role as senior vice president of SBG Closing. Melissa Jahnke will manage SBG operations in her new role as Head of Operations.

"This marks the first time in our history that we have an all-women leadership team within the company. It is an important milestone that deserves recognition and celebration," said Steve Theobald, executive vice president & chief operating officer, Walker & Dunlop. "We are very focused on growing our small balance lending platform and the talent of these leaders will enable us to continue growing market share in the multifamily segment at Walker & Dunlop.”

Over the past few years, the Small Balance Production, Underwriting, and Closing teams have worked together to grow SBG into the business it is today. Because of their hard work and dedication, Walker & Dunlop was the #3 Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loan lender and the #5 Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance Loans lender in 2022.

"This organizational change is significant for several reasons. It helps drive greater alignment, cohesion, agility, and innovation across the SBG team, which will better position us to achieve our goals of driving annual volume to $5 billion by 2025," said Teun van den Dries, executive vice president of GeoPhy. "It also reinforces SBG as Walker & Dunlop’s 'innovation lab,' partnering with WDTech and marketing to stress test efficiencies that can benefit all business lines, ultimately transforming how we originate, underwrite, and close loans across the company.”

Walker & Dunlop, a leader in the multifamily space, was ranked the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo® Multifamily Lender overall in 2022 and has processed over $4.3 billion in small multifamily loans with both agencies since 2016. For more information on Walker & Dunlop’s small balance lending programs and financing options, please visit our Multifamily Small Loans website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 324 M - -
Net income 2023 215 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,32%
Capitalization 2 529 M 2 529 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
William M. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard W. Smith Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Gregory A. Florkowski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aaron J. Perlis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stephen P. Theobald Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
