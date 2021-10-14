Log in
    WD   US93148P1021

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Walker & Dunlop : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

10/14/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 4, 2021.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o5eOx4RhR6a7dx9jL-DxSg

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 873 5905 0174, Password 604830. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.  

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301400888.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
