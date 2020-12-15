Walker & Dunlop : Apprise Expands Multifamily Valuation Business with Two New Senior Directors

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today that their multifamily appraisal business, Apprise, has hired Senior Directors Bonnie Longo, MAI, SRA and Matt Heidt. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ms. Longo brings over 22 years of commercial real estate valuation experience to Apprise and will be focused on multifamily assets of all types throughout the high-growth Tri-State markets. Mr. Heidt is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has almost 15 years of multifamily and affordable housing appraisal experience. He will be focused on multifamily valuations throughout the Southeast Region.

"Both Bonnie and Matt bring incredible valuation experience and local market expertise to the Apprise team," said Meghan Czechowski, Valuation Lead and Managing Director for Apprise. "Our platform's unparalleled access to data and technology-enabled appraisal process allow us to better serve our clients' valuation needs across the entire U.S. As respected multifamily appraisal specialists in Philadelphia and Atlanta, they will accelerate our growth throughout the Eastern Seaboard."

Prior to joining Apprise, Ms. Longo served as a Valuation Services Director with Colliers International. Before this, she was an Associate Director with Cushman & Wakefield where she specialized in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware markets. Ms. Longo was also previously the Director and Deputy County Assessor for Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Mr. Heidt was formerly a Senior Appraiser with CBRE. While based out of Atlanta, Matt focused on the broader Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina markets. Mr. Heidt has extensive valuation experience in conventional multifamily, affordable housing programs, manufactured housing communities, and student housing.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals with unprecedented property- and market-level insights in as little as five business days. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well-supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Cumulatively, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties per year. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

