Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced that it recently arranged $120,000,000 in financing for 1111 Church, Nashville’s newest Class A mixed-use multifamily community located in the heart of the vibrant Gulch neighborhood.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410243194/en/

1111 Church (Photo: Business Wire)

The Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team, led by Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Michael Diaz, and Michael Ianno acted as exclusive advisors to repeat client, Tidal Real Estate Partners. The team identified J.P. Morgan and Naftali Credit Partners as the ideal lenders to secure the five-year, interest-only refinance. The Walker & Dunlop team also arranged construction financing for the property in 2021.

"We are thrilled to once again arrange a successful financing on behalf of Tidal Real Estate Partners as they look to finalize the impressive lease-up of this market-leading project," said Keith Kurland, senior managing director and co-head of New York Capital Markets at Walker & Dunlop. "The project’s unparalleled amenity set, prime location in the Gulch, and thoughtful unit mix will ensure its continued strong performance for years to come.”

1111 Church includes 380 units spanning an impressive mix of studio and one- and two-bedrooms across nine unique layouts, all of which cater to today’s young working professionals and families. The property also offers over 52,000 square feet of recreational space, highlighted by a sprawling outdoor pool area, state-of-the-art fitness center, a pickleball court, golf simulators, and more.

Additionally, residents enjoy expansive outdoor greenspaces, indoor lounges, and entertainment areas, creating a truly immersive living experience.

Situated just two blocks from the bustling Nashville Yards development, 1111 Church enjoys close proximity to major employers and entertainment options, including the recently opened mini golf experience Puttshack within the building, which further draws new residents, locals and tourists alike to the property.

In 2023, Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group sourced capital for transactions totaling nearly $12 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s broad financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410243194/en/